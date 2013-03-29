Search Warrants Released Today Reveal What Investigators Found Inside Adam Lanza's House

The state of Connecticut has released search warrants involving the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and the contents reveal what police found in shooter Adam Lanza’s house.



20-year-old Adam Lanza shot 20 school children, six adults, and his own mother on Dec. 14 in Newtown, Conn. before finally taking his own life.

This morning, Connecticut released search warrants related to the tragic shooting, and the documents provide at least some insight into the troubled 20-year-old’s character.

Here’s some of what was found in the home Adam shared with his mother, Nancy:

A check made out to Adam Lanza for the purchase of a firearm, written by Nancy Lanza, inside a holiday card

A book called “Look Me in the Eye — My Life with Asperger’s”

Another book called “Born on a Blue Day — Inside the Mind of An Autistic Savant”

Adam Lanza’s Sandy Hook elementary school report card

The Connecticut State Attorney also released a statement this morning saying that Adam Lanza’s tragic shooting lasted just a total of five minutes.

