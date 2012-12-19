Sandy Hook Gunman 'Suddenly Cut His Dad Off' Nearly Two Years Before The Shooting

A new report by NBC’s Today Show reveals the Sandy Hook Elementary School gunman completely cut off ties with his dad before Friday’s fatal shooting.



“Adam had cut off communication with his dad, even refusing to see him,” correspondent Jeff Rossen reported, citing a source close to the family.

Adam Lanza opened fired at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday, killing 27 people, 20 of whom were children.

Nancy and Peter Lanza separated in 2001 but Peter Lanza still saw his son every week. However, when the couple divorced in 2009 and Peter Lanza began dating a new woman the following year, “Adam suddenly cut his dad off,” the source told the Today Show.

Adam lived alone with his mother, who shared her love of guns with the teen, even going so far as to take him to the gun range, The Telegraph reported Monday.

However, the Lanza’s divorce was reportedly amicable, with Peter Lanza paying for Nancy and Adam’s home and even offering to fund Adam’s college education.

Check out the Today Show’s latest revelation:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

