Mass Shooter Adam Lanza 'Spent Hours Playing Call Of Duty'

The Connecticut school massacre gunman Adam Lanza spent hours playing violent video games such as Call Of Duty in a windowless bunker, according to an interview with a plumber who worked at the family home.Lanza killed 20 children aged six and seven and six adults at Sandy Hook elementary school having previously shot dead his mother Nancy last Friday. He then shot himself dead. Police are still searching for a motive.



It has emerged that Lanza spent his time in the basement of the family’s four-bedroom home in Newtown playing video games, such as Call of Duty and obsessing over guns and military equipment, according to an interview in The Sun with plumber Peter Wlasuk.

Call Of Duty is controversial because of its violent content. The Advertising Standards Authority in the UK banned daytime advertising of the game earlier this year.

“It was a beautiful house but he lived in the basement. I always thought that was strange,” said Mr Wlasuk, who went into the basement on several occasions while working at the house.

“But he had a proper set up down there — computers, a bathroom, bed and desk and a TV. There were no windows.”

“The boys were fans of the military. They had posters all over the wall in the basement.

“They had one poster of every piece of military equipment the US ever made.

“It was a huge poster with every tank every made. The kids could tell you about guns they had never seen from the 40s, 50s and 60s.

“The kids who play these games know all about them.

“I’m not blaming the games for what happened. But they see a picture of a historical gun and say ‘I’ve used that on Call Of Duty’.”

It has also been claimed that Nancy Lanza taught Lanza to handle firearms to instill him with a “sense of responsibility” and even took him to the shooting range just days before the atrocity.

Lanza was apparently so emotionally detached in his teens that school officials assigned him a psychiatrist. They feared that he might harm himself, but did not regard him as a danger to others.

Lanza, a painfully shy computer “nerd” who was said to have had a development disorder, “loved being careful” with guns and “made it a source of pride”, according to friends of his mother Nancy.

Mrs Lanza, a gun enthusiast who owned at least five weapons and was the first victim of his rampage, introduced Adam and his older brother Ryan to firearms at a young age. Indeed, she took her younger son to a local firing range just days before the rampage, CNN reported.

“She told me she had wanted to introduce them to the guns to teach, especially Adam, a sense of responsibility,” a friend told NBC television.

“Guns require a lot of respect and she really tried to instill that. And he took to it. He loved being careful with them. He made it a source of pride.”

