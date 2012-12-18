Police Reveal Sandy Hook Gunman Had No Ties To The Elementary School

Adam Lanza

In their last press conference of the day, Connecticut State Police revealed the Sandy Hook Elementary School gunman had no ties to the school.”Suspect had no connection to the school according to Newtown Police,” Channel 7’s Jeff Pegues tweeted from the state police’s news conference.



To clarify, Pegues tweeted he assumed the state police meant Lanza had no recent connection since there have been reports Lanza attended the school years ago.

Police also revealed Adam Lanza’s motive for opening fire at the school was still unclear.

Lanza has been identified as the gunman who opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday, killing 27 people, 20 of whom were children.

Chilling details about Lanza’s life have emerged since Friday, including claims by a former babysitter that Lanza’s mother warned he should never turn his back on Adam.

There is no set date for when the school is expected to reopen but in the meantime, Sandy Hook students will take classes at a nearby school.

Police aren’t expected to give any more press briefings today unless there are significant updates, according to NBC Connecticut.

