Adam Lanza Had Files About Pedophilia And Other Disturbing Documents On His Computer

The Today Show A young Adam Lanza

Investigators found disturbing material on a computer used by Sandy Hook elementary school shooter Adam Lanza, according to recently released results of a police investigation.

The state attorney’s full report about the Dec. 14, 2012 massacre was released last week.

One document contains a description of materials found on a computer in the Lanza home. Several files — which investigators believe belonged to Lanza — are related to pedophilia, and dozens of others have violent themes.

A file titled “pbear” contains a document that advocates for pedophiles’ rights and the liberation of children, according to the report. “Pbear” is a term that’s short for “pedobear,” a popular meme on the online message board 4chan. Know Your Meme describes it as a cartoon mascot that is used as a signal when illegal pornographic content has been posted. (The meme is sometimes mistaken as a symbol for pedophiles, but it generally is not.)

Another document titled “Lovebound” contains a screenplay about a relationship between a 10-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man. A file called “babies” contains writings that describe being attacked by babies and efforts to defend against them.

And there’s even more strange content:

The computer also contained instant message transcripts from 2010 and 2011 that show Lanza discussing homosexual fantasies. Another document titled “Selfish” describes why females are selfish.

The state’s report is thousands of pages long, but investigators still couldn’t conclusively determine Lanza’s motive for the Newtown, Conn. shooting. Lanza killed 20 children, six adults, and his mother before shooting himself at the school.

