Police Say Connecticut School Shooter Destroyed His Hard Drive Before Attack

While we may never know the motivation for an elementary school massacre that left 27 dead, police are now saying they believe the attack was planned.Before Adam Lanza killed his mother and opened fire on first-graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School, he wrecked his computer hard drive, unnamed law enforcement sources told The Daily Beast.



“It was pretty bad,” the source said. “If he destroyed the computer, that means there are things on there that would concern him. It is going to be a while before they can decipher the information.”

It appears Lanza used that computer to play violent video games like Call of Duty, The Telegraph reported Tuesday.

And it doesn’t seem like the destruction could have been an accident.

Lanza was a computer whiz who joined a technology club in high school and spent his days playing computer games with fellow club members, according to a Washington Post profile of the Lanza family.

“The kid knew what he was doing,” a law enforcement source told The Daily Beast. “This was a planned event. There is no question about it.”

