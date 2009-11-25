Adam Lambert Too, Um, Sexual For "Good Morning America"

“Good Morning America” will not be hosting a performance by Adam Lambert tomorrow, an ABC News spokesperson confirms.



The openly gay, freakishly talented singer — who placed second in this year’s “American Idol” finale — has drawn complaints for his overtly sexual performance at Sunday’s American Music Awards, which was televised on ABC.

“Given Adam Lambert’s controversial live performance on the AMAS we were concerned about airing a similar concert so early in the morning,” the spokesperson says in a statement issued to The Business Insider.

Lambert, who sang his new single “For Your Entertainment,” pushed the envelope with not-so-ready-for-primetime displays like grinding his crotch in a dancer’s face.

“American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest tweeted that he spoke with Lambert, who said he’s not taking ABC’s decision personally and “they probably have a lot of pressure coming at them.”

CBS’s “Early Show” confirms it has scheduled Lambert to perform tomorrow morning. He is expected to address his AMA appearance.

Meanwhile, the third-most popular trending topic on Twitter is #ShameOnYouABC.

A spokesman for Lambert did not immediately return a request for comment.



