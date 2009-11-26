Adam Lambert: `I Admit I Got Carried Away'

CBS’ “The Early Show” has transformed into “The Adam Lambert Show.”



CBS immediately booked Lambert after ABC’s “Good Morning America” disinvited the singer from 30 Rock over concerns about his super-sexual performance at Sunday’s American Music Awards.

This Wednesday morning, CBS milked Lambert’s appearance for all it’s worth.

Fans who hoped to see the “American Idol” alum on “GMA” switched over to CBS territory as Lambert gave interviews in between the show’s regular segments on holiday shopping, among other morning-show fare, for two hours straight.

As promised, Lambert addressed his performance at the AMAs, where he grinded his crotch against a dancer’s face.

“I worked really hard with my dancers and my band for about two weeks putting that together — and I admit I did get carried away, but I don’t see anything wrong with it,” he said. “I do see how people got offended, and that was not my intention. My intention was to interpret the lyrics to my song and have a good time up there.”

And the sexually-charged dance moves?

“Those kind of came from more of an impromptu place. No, those were not rehearsed. So you know, I think ABC was taken a little bit by surprise, and that wasn’t my intention. I wasn’t being sneaky, it just … got the most of me, I guess.”

He thinks people reacted the way they did because he’s a gay male.

“I believe there’s a double standard. I believe that if it had been a female pop performer doing the moves that were on the stage, I don’t think there’d be nearly as much of an outrage at all.”

He performed two songs from his new post-“Idol” album, “For Your Entertainment.”

