Liverpool Player Scores Freak Goal After Goalie Kicks It Off His Back From 20 Yards Out

Liverpool’s Adam Lallana scored the strangest goal of the Premier League season on Monday.
After a back pass, Swansea’s goalie Lukasz Fabianki tried to kick a long ball down the field. Instead of booting it away, he kicked it directly into Lallana’s back and it looped into his own net for a goal.
Some will say it’s lucky, others will say it shows you what happens when you hustle:
