Boston Resident Has An Incredible Twitter Stream Of Overnight Chaos And Manhunt In His neighbourhood

Adam Kitzenberg, founder of startup GetOnHand, had the terrifying distinction of having this morning’s violent pursuit of the Boston bombers play out outside his window.



Undaunted, he live-Tweeted almost the entire saga.

Here are some of his most frightening Tweets:

Evacuated from our apartment by military with assault weapons around 6 We’re all safe #terrifying #mitshooting #mit twitter.com/AKitz/status/3… — Andrew Kitzenberg (@AKitz) April 19, 2013

Dark video of black Benz in shoot out with Watertown on laurel st PD #mitshooting #boston #mityfrog.us/1fu2xpnryybxwj… — Andrew Kitzenberg (@AKitz) April 19, 2013

