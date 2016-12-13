Bengals cornerback Adam Jones searches through trash can looking for 'garbage' Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor in epic postgame rant

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones did not have many nice things to say about Cleveland Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor on Sunday.

After holding Pryor to one catch for three yards in the Bengals 23-10 win over the Browns in Week 14, Jones went on an epic postgame rant ripping Pryor, who he deemed “garbage.”

At one point, Jones turned to a garbage can and looked inside it, saying, “Terrelle, you in there?’ You in there? Get on up out of there.”

Afterward, according to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Jones demanded to only be asked questions about Pryor, repeating “garbage” after every question.

“Terrelle Pryor garbage,” Adams said.

According to Terrell, Jones said that before the game, Pryor told Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther that Pryor’s play was going to make him cut Jones.

“He told my coordinator that he’s going to cut me after the game,” Jones said. “For a guy that’s been a slouch around the league at quarterback, played decent this year for his first year at wide receiver. I’m saying all this facade, all the fake hard s— that he plays out on the field. That ain’t Terrelle. I checked his background. He’s a suburbs kid from Pittsburgh.”

During the interview, Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick reportedly asked Jones, “How many catches?” to which Jones jokingly pondered before saying, “One catch, three yards.”

It’s not the first time Pryor has gotten into a spat with an opposing cornerback, but this time, it appears he did not come out on top.

Here’s video of Jones’ interview, via Fox 19:



