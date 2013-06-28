Ex-Tinder Developer Adam Huie Is The New CEO At Let's Date, And He Has A Great Vision For Helping You Find The Perfect Lover

Tinder is one of the latest crazes in the mobile dating space.



It’s a simple way to let someone know if you think they’re hot. If they think you’re hot, too, then you can start chatting.

Adam Huie, the new CEO at dating startup Let’s Date, played a key role in the development of Tinder. Huie co-founded Hatch Labs, the mobile incubator that launched Tinder.

That’s why he’s arguably a great fit for the CEO position at Let’s Date.

Here’s how the app works.

Everyone on Let’s Date has a dater card, which features basic information like age, sex, and interest. It also has more interesting information, like your “kink factor,” and willingness to have sex on a first date.

Once you’re in the app, you swipe through dating cards and if you like what you see, you can click “Let’s Date.” If that person hits “Let’s Date” on your profile, the two of you will be able to chat and plan your first date.

Let’s Date also tracks dates and their outcomes. In order to improve matches and offline relationships, Let’s Date is employing a dating expert to help its users find love. Huie likens it to Loveline, the call-in radio show that offers relationship advice to listeners.

There are, of course, numerous dating apps and services out there. In fact, it almost seems like there’s a new one every day.

“People like to have options and each app’s kind of known for it’s own thing,” Huie says. “Tinder is a very easy way to get that initial spark and it’s really fun to use. But Let’s Date is a destination to actually go on a real date, and have serious relationships. It kind of and it depends on what people are looking for that day or that week.”

But Huie says the space is hitting an inflection point, and there’s only really room for maybe five or six key mobile apps.

“I think that a lot of those ones coming out now are going to get weeded out,” Huie says.

