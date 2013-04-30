Google's favourite Psychologist Explains How The Company Retains Top Talent

How does Google attract and cultivate the best talent in the world?



Adam Grant, Wharton management professor and Google’s favourite psychologist, says one of its keys to keeping employees happy is encouraging them to pursue peripheral opportunities within the company and “customise” their jobs.

Grant has worked with its People Analyst ics Team to help Googlers take a sharper look at their jobs, figure out where they want to be, and how to get there.

“Oftentimes that produces some frustration when they realise they’re not exactly working on everything they want to,” Grant tells us. “Then they realise, what are their skills and what are their values, and design a more ideal but also realistic version of their job.”

The other side of that equation is making sure you have rockstar managers. Grant says Google takes a data-driven approach to evaluating which managers are most effective, and says he’d “love to see every organisation using that kind of data.”

Watch our conversation below:

