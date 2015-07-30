A former Brisbane Roar goalie sunk the boot into Adam Goodes, calling for him to be 'deported'

Adam Goodes will miss this weekend’s match. Picture: Getty Images

Swans star Adam Goodes will miss this Saturday’s SCG home game against the Adelaide Crows, with his club announcing they’ve given him more time off.

Sydney Swans CEO Andrew Ireland said the club agreed that more time off would help and no time frame was being put on his return.

“As a club we are working with Adam and those close to him and supporting him through what is a really difficult time,” Ireland said. “Adam is sick and tired of this behaviour. It has been happening for too long and it has taken its toll.

“We will keep supporting him and he will return to the Club whenever he is ready.”

This latest blow comes after breakfast radio host Alan Jones berated Goodes on TV, accusing the former Australian of the year of “provoking people” and playing “the victim”, while a number of conservative commentators also blamed the star.

But in a comment that typifies the spite in attacks directed at the South Australian-born Aboriginal footballer, former Brisbane Roar goalkeeper turned sports commentator Griffin McMaster took to Twitter to say Goodes was “unAustralian” and should be deported, adding “if you don’t like it leave”.

The now deleted tweet.

As others took him to task, McMaster continued to return fire.

So you're the authority on what Australian is or isn't, not the bloke who is an indigenous Australian? #racism https://t.co/K0F8Qfoq5z — Ben Clark (@scouse_roar) July 29, 2015

@scouse_roar @adamOsaussies sorry. & keep that tweet up appearing I'll take further action — Griffin McMaster (@griffinmcmaster) July 29, 2015

McMaster subsequently deleted some of his tweets and apologised.

If anyone is offended. My apologies — Griffin McMaster (@griffinmcmaster) July 29, 2015

But the goalkeeper was stood down yesterday by Victorian club Heidelberg United FC. The 32-year-old was due to play in a Football Federation Australia (FFA) Cup match last night. The FFA said it applauded the decision following the offensive tweet.

“FFA condemns the content of the tweets sent from Griffin McMaster’s personal twitter account and will continue to liaise with the club in relation to the matter,” it said in a statement.

