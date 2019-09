Photo: Flickr/Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar

Adam Dunn has signed a $4-year, $56 million dollar deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to a report from ESPN Chicago.The move would bring the 31-year-old slugger to the American League for the first time, allowing him to play most of his games at DH.



