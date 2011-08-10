SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Adam Dunn Is On His Way To The Worst Batting Average Ever

Before the season, the Chicago White Sox gave Adam Dunn a four-year, $56 million contract that will pay him $12 million this season. Unfortunately for the White Sox, Dunn forgot how to hit.



With more than 110 games in the books, the White Sox are three games under .500 (55-58) and clinging to life in the American League Central, 5.5 games behind the Tigers. And a big reason for their struggles has been the lack of production from Dunn.

Dunn is hitting .163 on the season, and is challenging Billy Sullivan’s AL record for worst batting average ever (.162) set in 1909.

It would also be the worst mark in baseball in the last 25 years (below), by a mile. In fact, only three players in the last 25 years have even played a full season hitting below .200, and nobody is even close to Dunn’s current average. Interestingly, two of those happened last year. And of the 25 worst seasons in the last 25 years, more than one-fourth of them (7) will have occurred in 2010 or 2011.

All data via Baseball-Reference.com

