Adam Dunn Wanted To Play Today, Even Though He Had His Appendix Taken Out Tuesday

White Sox DH Adam Dunn says he’s good to go after going under the knife.

Photo: AP

After receiving an emergency appendectomy on Tuesday, White Sox slugger Adam Dunn told CSN Chicago that he wanted to play in Thursday’s home opener at U.S. Cellular Field. White Sox Manager Ozzie Guillen, in a moment of the pot calling the kettle black, described Dunn’s idea as “crazy.” Guillen also said that he isn’t going risk rushing Dunn back.



Dunn was not in the lineup today.

Explaining himself, Dunn said, “I never want to miss a game, ever,” Dunn said. “I definitely don’t want to miss the home opener.” Dunn then joked that he has the healing powers of the X-Men character Wolverine.

Adam Dunn was the second prominent major league masher to have his appendix removed this season. St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday had the procedure after Opening Day. Holliday is also expected to return very soon.

