Actor Adam Driver's Dark But Amazing Analysis Of Life

Actor Adam Driver –a former Marine and Juilliard alum currently most famous for playing “Adam” on “Girls” and an upcoming villainous role in “Star Wars: Episode VII” — dropped some deep, dark insights on life in a new interview with GQ magazine:

“Life’s shitty, and we’re all gonna die. You have friends, and they die. You have a disease, someone you care about has a disease, Wall Street people are scamming everyone, the poor get poorer, the rich get richer. That’s what we’re surrounded by all the time. We don’t understand why we’re here, no one’s giving us an answer, religion is vague, your parents can’t help because they’re just people, and it’s all terrible, and there’s no meaning to anything. What a terrible thing to process! Every. Day. And then you go to sleep. But then sometimes,” he says, leaning forward, “things can suspend themselves for like a minute, and then every once in a while there’s something where you find a connection.”

Driver says it’s this connection that he loves so much about acting, offering people a brief respite from the trials of their existence.

But despite having six films slated for release in 2014 and 2015, the married 30-year-old tells the magazine he still “believes things are going to go to shit at any minute.”

“I still don’t feel like I’ve really put in my dues. Like it doesn’t feel earned,” Driver explains of his fame after joining the cast of HBO’s “Girls” in 2012. “Everyone is so used to having everything immediately, and that doesn’t seem to lend itself to things being good.”

Read Adam Driver’s full GQ interview here >

