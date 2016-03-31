Adam Driver has avoided going outside because of his intense fame after 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Since becoming a “sex symbol among Millennials,” as Newsweek put it, for playing Adam on “Girls,” Adam Driver has become a big star thanks in large part to his perfect performance as conflicted Dark Side pupil Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

While on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night, the shy actor opened up about how it’s been for him since the release of the record-breaking blockbuster.

“I haven’t really gone outside much in the past couple of months,” Driver said.

“The kids are great,” Driver went on to tell Colbert. “I feel like before parents were like ‘Stay away from my kids,’ and now they’re like, ‘Get up there and take a picture, you’ll appreciate it later.’ But that part of it is good, I love that part. The parents are a scary thing.”

Driver can currently be seen on the fifth season of HBO’s “Girls” on Sunday nights, and he’s also in the great sci-fi movie “Midnight Special,” now in theatres. He’ll be seen again in the Kylo Ren mask for “Star Wars: Episode VIII” when it opens in December 2017.

Watch the full “Late Show” clip here:

