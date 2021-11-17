Adam Driver reveals how he pulled off his steamy ‘House of Gucci’ sex scene with Lady Gaga: ‘We were feeling it’

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in ‘House of Gucci.’ MGM

Driver said he and Gaga were “very comfortable” filming their steamy “House of Gucci” sex scene.

He told EW they’d been shooting the movie for a month by that point. “We were feeling it,” he said.

“House of Gucci” opens in theaters on November 24.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have a steamy sex scene in “House of Gucci,” and Driver admits the two had fun filming it.

“We were feeling it, so to speak! Everything I say sounds like a double entendre, but, we winged it!” Driver told Entertainment Weekly with a laugh. “I will say also, at that point, we had been shooting for a month, so we felt very comfortable to go where we needed to go.”

The moment happens early in the Ridley Scott movie that delves into the relationship between Gucci empire head Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga). The passionate sex scene between the two, which happens inside an office while the blinds are closed, is clearly a moment where the audience sees the control Reggiani has over the Gucci heir.

“[Patrizia] very much uses sex as a tool, and I feel like it kind of physically embodies what’s going on between them; he comes from this not necessarily emotionally vapid, but [his life is] not as passionate, and that’s what she brought,” Driver said.But things ultimately change between Reggiani and Gucci. The movie is based on the 2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden, in which the author recounts how Reggiani plotted the murder of her then ex-husband. She would go on to spent 18 years in jail after being convicted of the crime.

“House of Gucci” is in theaters on November 24 and also stars Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Salma Hayek.