Adam Driver says he didn’t attend the ‘House of Gucci’ wrap party because he couldn’t wait to be done with the movie: ‘I was ready for it to be over’

Adam Driver. John Pillips/Getty

Adam Driver said he skipped the “House of Gucci” wrap party.

“After 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over,” he told W Magazine.

He said out of the three movies he starred in 2021, “House of Gucci” was “the most difficult.”

Though Lady Gaga has said on several occasions it was hard for her to get out of the character she played in “House of Gucci,” her co-star Adam Driver seemed to quickly move on from his role.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Driver revealed just how over he was playing the doomed heir to the Gucci empire, Maurizio Gucci, once production wrapped.

“After 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over,” Driver said, adding that he didn’t even attend the wrap party for the movie. “In general, I leave jobs immediately. I haven’t been to a wrap party since ‘Girls.’ I just want to get the character out of my system and go home.”

Driver told the magazine he enjoyed that fans saw him in a range of different roles in 2021. Along with “House of Gucci” he also starred in “The Last Duel” and the indie film “Annette.” The actor noted it brought him back to his days at Juilliard, the esteemed performing arts school, where he would work on a range of performances daily: “Chekhov in the morning, Arthur Miller at night,” he said.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in ‘House of Gucci.’ MGM

But playing Maurizio Gucci was the most trying of the roles, he said.

“In some ways, ‘House of Gucci’ was the most difficult,” he said. “I do not live in the same world as Maurizio Gucci. The way he picks up things that are valuable and discards them, the way he is the most elegant man — those qualities were interesting to think about.”

“House of Gucci” is based on the 2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” In the book, author Sara Gay Forden recounts how Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), plotted the murder of her then-ex-husband, heir of the Gucci empire, Maurizio Gucci (Driver). Reggiani would go on to spend 18 years in jail after being convicted of the crime.

The movie also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Jared Leto.