First Bono, Now U2 Bassist Adam Clayton Wants To Sell His $8.695 Million El Dorado Apartment Too

Photo: Halstead Property

U2 bassist Adam Clayton has listed his Upper West Side apartment for $8.965 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The three-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment is in the El Dorado Building at 300 Central Park West.



Clayton’s bandmate Bono also used to live inside the El Dorado towers, but he sold his condo in 2008 for a pad down the street. Now it’s Clayton’s time to go.

Clayton bought two apartments in the building and renovated and combined them into one large unit.

