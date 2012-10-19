First Bono, Now U2 Bassist Adam Clayton Wants To Sell His $8.695 Million El Dorado Apartment Too

Meredith Galante
u2 bassist adam clayton sells upper west side pad for $8.965 million

Photo: Halstead Property

U2 bassist Adam Clayton has listed his Upper West Side apartment for $8.965 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The three-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment is in the El Dorado Building at 300 Central Park West.

Clayton’s bandmate Bono also used to live inside the El Dorado towers, but he sold his condo in 2008 for a pad down the street. Now it’s Clayton’s time to go.

Clayton bought two apartments in the building and renovated and combined them into one large unit.

The apartment is on the fourth floor with a 38-foot-long gallery.

He originally bought the first apartment in 1993 for $620,000 and the other for $430,000 in 1994.

Alec Baldwin and Moby all used to live in the building but have also recently sold, according to Curbed.

The kitchen was originally two maids' rooms, which were combined and renovated to create this spacious cooking area.

The eat-in kitchen is 22 feet long.

El Dorado was built in 1930, but the renovations make the place feel brand new.

The master bedroom has views of the east and south portions of Central Park.

