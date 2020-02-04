Adam Bandt is the new leader of the Greens, following Richard Di Natale's exit

Adam Bandt is the new leader of the Australian Greens.

The news follows former leader Richard Di Natale’s announcement on Monday he would be stepping down to spend more time with his family.

Bandt’s first comments following his ascension to the top job were affirming his party’s commitment to a “Green New Deal” in Australia.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

It’s certainly been a morning for leadership news.

Not even an hour after Barnaby Joyce failed to ouster Nationals leader and deputy prime minister Michael McCormack, the Greens have announced that Melbourne MP Adam Bandt is their new leader.

Huge thanks to my colleagues for their support and the confidence they’ve placed in me. Congrats again to Richard for your excellent leadership. — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) February 3, 2020

It comes following former leader Richard Di Natale’s announcement on Monday he would be stepping down and leaving the Senate.

Bandt, the member for the inner-city electorate of Melbourne, is the only Greens member of the House of Representatives.

Bandt was elected unopposed. Larissa Waters will be deputy co-leader and leader in the Senate, while Nick McKim takes the other co-deputy leader spot and Senate deputy leader.

In his first comments following the leadership process, Bandt discussed the party’s commitment to a Green New Deal in Australia.

“We are in the middle of a climate emergency and long running jobs and inequality crises,” Bandt said in a thread posted to Twitter.

“People are angry and anxious because the government has no plan for the big problems facing the country. This is why Australia needs a Green New Deal.

A Green New Deal means government leading the country in transforming our economy, creating new jobs and industries powered by clean energy and delivering universal services like dental into Medicare and genuinely free education.

“This is what I will be fighting for.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.