Army Staff Sergeant Allegedly Killed A 17-Year-Old honour Student He Recruited

ABC 7A 17-year-old Maryland girl who enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve was allegedly killed by a 31-year-old staff sergeant who helped recruit her, ABC 7 reports.



Police believe that Adam Anthony Arndt shot high school honour student Michelle Lynne Miller before killing himself in his townhouse. Her father, Kevin Miller, told ABC 7 his daughter had left home to go be with somebody she said was suicidal.

Kevin Miller told the Washington Post he suspected the two were involved romantically even though the military bars recruiters from having relationships with prospective recruits.

“I know she was smitten by the guy — she used to show a picture of him on her camera,” Miller told the Post.

Michelle Miller signed up for the Army Reserve to pay for her tuition at Arizona State, where she was supposed to start after completing basic training, according to ABC 7.

Her father told the Washington Post she wanted to be a psychologist and do “battle-related psychology.” She was already an athlete who played lacrosse, soccer, and basketball in high school, Kevin Miller told ABC News.

“She had a lot of things going on,” her father told ABC. “She was all set to go to boot camp in June, go to initial training and then in January go to Arizona, but it’s all over.”

Arndt was a nine-year veteran and Wisconsin native who had served in Turkey, Germany, and Korea, Washington, D.C. radio station WTOP reports.

He had worked in a Maryland recruiting office since 2011, where his duties reportedly involved visiting schools.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.