The world's largest stock-focused hedge fund might have to refund its investors

A $US28 billionBoston-based hedge fund could be in the unusual position of having to hand out refunds its investors at the end of the year.

Adage Capital Management, the biggest stock-focused hedge fund in the world, promises refunds to investors if the fund delivers sub-par returns, according to

The Wall Street Journal’s Rob Copeland.

Generally speaking, hedge fund managers are paid through a compensation structure commonly known as the “2 and 20,” which means they charge investors 2% of total assets under management and 20% of any profits.

Adage in contrast only charges 0.5% for assets under management, and takes 20% of profits if it beat the S&P 500, a common benchmark used to compare performance for stock-focused funds.

If Adage doesn’t beat the S&P, the investors get a refund. The hedge fund will pay back up to half of the fees it collected from the previous year, the report said.

The fund’s latest 13F filing shows lots of large bets on Apple, Microsoft, GE, Puma Biotechnology and hundreds of other stocks. Adage made a killing last summer on its big bet on Puma.

The fund is down 3.53% this year through the end of August, according to The Wall Street Journal, while the benchmark has dropped 2.88%.

That means it could have to refund investors at the end of the year.

