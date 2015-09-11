The cofounder of one of the biggest hedge funds in the world drives the most basic car ever

WIkimedia Commons 2007 Nissan Altima 3.5SE — likely a similar model to Atchinson’s car.

Robert Atchinson, the cofounder of $US28 billion hedge fund Adage Capital, drives a seven year-old Nissan Altima.

Atchinson and fellow cofounder Phillip Gross are pretty low-key compared to some of their hedge fund peers, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Rob Copeland.

Gross for example takes the Peter Pan bus partway to his Cape Cod vacation home, according to the report.

The two former Harvard endowment executives are known for their unusual business model: they refund investors when the fund underperforms the market. That means they may have to make repayments at the end of this year.

They aren’t the only big name investors to have made a surprising choice when it comes to transportation. Warren Buffett was known for driving around in a Volkswagen — and only recently traded in his 2006 Cadillac for a 2014 Cadillac XTS. Hedge fund manager, Leon Cooperman, drives a 2002 Lexus LS430.

Read the full Wall Street Journal article here.

