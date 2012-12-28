AD OF THE DAY: Hockey Fans Will Go To Insane Lengths To Keep Their favourite Sport Around

In light of the NHL lockout, Nike released a heartwarming commercial showing that even if the league takes the sport away, fans will continue to play no matter what.



A little boy says he’ll move to Russia if hockey gets way. A man says if they take the ice rinks away, he’ll play on frozen lakes. And perhaps the best comment of all: a teenage boy says he will use frozen hamburgers as hockey pucks.

Some of Canada’s best players, including Steven Stamkos and P.K. Subban, are featured in the spot.

Check out the ad here:

