Ad Tech Company Rocket Fuel Just Raised $50 Million—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Flickr/Don Hankins

Ad tech company Rocket Fuel has raised $50 million from new backers, Summit Partners and Cross Creek Capital, and old, Nokia Growth Capital. This means that the company has raised $76 million in its four years of existence. Ex-Googler Maureen Sullivan turned svp of brand marketing and communications at AOL is switching roles to oversea the company’s women and lifestyle-focused sites that are not under HuffPost’s umbrella.



For $20.1 billion, Anheuser-Busch InBev, the worlds largest beer brewer, has taken full control of Grupo Modelo, maker of Corona Extra. Grupo Modelo is also selling 50 per cent of its stake in Crown Imports to Constellation Brands for $1.85 billion.

Web.com, which gives the internet to small to medium-sized businesses, is going to sponsor the PGA Tour.

Google+ created a campaign with Toronto digital culture agency Entrinsic to help NHL addicts transition out of the season. The campaign includes hours of hangouts with hockey hosts and stars, and they have released some teaser trailers for the effort.

JWT and Saatchi & Saatchi alum John Haskin has been hired as Vibrant Media’s new VP of marketing.

Both Nicole Hall and Kristine Kustra are leaving DraftFCB New York for “better opportunities.” AgencySpy reports that Hall is going to Edelman.

Korean agency Cheil Worldwide is currently in talks to acquire McKinney, which bought back its independence from Havas four years ago.

AKQA has promoted six people from their branches around the world.

Blip, an online video network, has launched Blip Studios, in which the shop will individually work with brands, producers, and talent to create quality web series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.