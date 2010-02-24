Plummeting Ad Revenues Hit NBC, CW, MTV The Worst

Ad revenue loss was industry-wide last year, TV cable stations and broadcast networks saw their advertising plummet.



According to data from Kantar Media, the four big broadcast networks – CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox – and cable companies including Walt Disney’s ESPN and Time Warner’s TNT, TBS and TruTV, posted revenue loss for 2009, according to AdAge.

The networks that got a boost in ad revenues?

News Corp.’s FX, NBCU’s USA and SyFy, and Comcast’s E! – each saw ad sales rise.

Media Property 2009 Dollars* 2008 Dollars* % Change Broadcast ABC 5,979,840 6,156,998 -2.9 NBC 4,436,367 5,388,536 -17.7 CBS 6,290,505 6,641,270 -5.3 CW 591,234 790,015 -25.2 Fox 4,435,070 4,587,800 -3.3 Cable ESPN 1,525,991 1,539,611 -0.9 TNT 1,103,052 1,105,445 -0.2 TBS 818,600 830,521 -1.4 MTV 842,646 1,023,641 -17.7 VH1 517,835 568,138 -8.9 Discovery 550,798 557,073 -1.1 Syfy 322,228 302,418 6.6 USA 1,085,044 921,283 17.8 E! 402,846 390,010 3.3 *Figures are in thousands

