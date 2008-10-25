Ad Revenue Down For NFL Games

Another sign of a slipping ad market? NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said today that ad revenues for NFL games are dropping because advertisers on a local and a national level are pulling back.



“The sales market is different than it was even several weeks ago,” Goodell said during a panel discussion in London. “We see it primarily on a local level, which I think is through a large extent a reflection of what is happening in the automobile industry. But it has now in the recent weeks gone to the national level. It’s had an impact. The fortunate thing is that it hasn’t had an impact on our viewership.”

The NFL is often seen as a great for advertisers – lots of interested viewers watching live with no chance to skip through commercials. (One of many reasons why NBC is getting $3 million for a Super Bowl spot.)

Goodell said the league could also see a pullback from sponsors, which would impact the league “well beyond 2009.”

