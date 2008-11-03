Ad Net Rates Dropped 11% In The Third Quarter

The average amount advertisers pay publishers to display their ads one thousand times — CPMs — dropped 11 per cent from Q2 to Q3 across the 307 ad networks and 1,300 publishers that ad-optimising firm The Rubicon Project calls clients.



Particularly hard hit: social networks (down 3% q/q), young adult (down 8% q/q), music and entertainment sites. News and reference sites actually saw a 36 per cent increase.

Also according to the Rubicon report, venture capital investment in ad networks dropped from $800 million in 2007’s third quarter and $400 million in the second quarter to just $241 million in Q3.

