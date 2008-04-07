Ad Platform Operative Adds NAVTEQ

New York-based Operative, maker of ad management software, announced NAVTEQ will use the platform to manage advertising inventory on mobile devices and the Web, including for Traffic.com. Operative makes a software “dashboard” to manage ad buys across multiple platforms and devices; the addition of NAVTEQ gives the company the capability to offer mobile and location-specific ad buys.



Ultimately, the company would like to add TV, radio and other offline media to the system to facilitate cross-platform ad campaigns. So would Google, Microsoft, AOL, and ContextWeb, and many others, so for Operative, time is of the essence. Operative’s clients include Fox Interactive Media, NBC U, MSN and The Wall Street Journal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.