Magazine Ad Revenue Plummets Again, Down 9% In First Quarter

Although some magazine editors were crowing about a grand return of advertisers, ad pages and revenue are still down during this first quarter, according to the Publishers Information Bureau’s latest report.



So here’s the bad news: Ad pages fell 9.4% during the first quarter compared to the same time period last year. Ad revenues also dipped 3.9% to $4.04 billion.

Some good news: 85 magazines posted an increase in ad pages during the quarter.

Women’s consumer magazines like Lucky and Marie Claire continue to gain more ads, although W lost 22.9% of its ad pages year over year. Some recent changes at top might change those numbers.

As for the business magazines, some saw a jump ad pages including Barrons (7.5%), Fast Company (10.5%) and INC (15.4%).

While others ad pages dipped including Bloomberg BusinessWeek (18.7% drop), Fortune (16%) and Forbes (20.3%).

Here are more numbers from PIB:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.