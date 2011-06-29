Ad Pages For Weekly Magazines Are DOWN On The Year

In the June 27 issue, Min reports on some big gainers in the weekly world.



Advertising page for TV Guide, US Weekly, The Week, Autoweek, and Bloomberg Businessweek are all up more than 15% in the first half of 2011 when compared to the same period last year. Which is great, of course.

But another number caught our eye: -1.04%.

That’s the change in total advertising pages for the first half of the year across the more than 30 weeklies Min tracks.

USA Today Sports Weekly, The Nation, Newsweek, CQ, and The Nation are all down more than 15%.

Now, a caveat: There were four more total issues in 2010 – in part because Newsweek had three fewer issues – so it’s not a perfect comparison. And advertising pages at biweeklies and monthlies are up 2.75% and 1.19%, respectively. So the industry isn’t in massive trouble. And, as Min notes, there are some big successes such as TV Guide that was essentially abandoned two years ago.

But before you believe all these stories about the huge turnaround in the industry in general, take a step back and consider that it’s barely better than last year overall.

