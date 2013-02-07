AD OF THE DAY: Win The Lotto And Andy Richter Will Write Your Dinner Table Conversation

Not funny?



Win the New York Lottery and you can hire Andy Richter and a writer’s room full of comedians to get you through day-to-day conversations (via an earpiece, of course). Because you’ll be … “That kind of rich.”

The ad brings punchlines normal interactions at the grocery store produce sections, traffic stops, and the dip table at a party.

Watch the the ad, made by DDB New York, below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

