AD OF THE DAY: Win The Lotto And Andy Richter Will Write Your Dinner Table Conversation

Not funny?
Win the New York Lottery and you can hire Andy Richter and a writer’s room full of comedians to get you through day-to-day conversations (via an earpiece, of course). Because you’ll be … “That kind of rich.”
The ad brings punchlines normal interactions at the grocery store produce sections, traffic stops, and the dip table at a party.
Watch the the ad, made by DDB New York, below:
