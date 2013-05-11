AD OF THE DAY: Wilco Drummer Plays Motown On Kitchen Faucets

In a really creative spot for Delta Faucet, Glenn Kotche, the drummer of the alt-rock group Wilco, performs a Motown classic entirely on automatic touch faucets.



Kotche stands surrounded by a contraption of faucets and other kitchen pieces. He kicks off a cool beat using a toothbrush, running water, and some copper pots.

Deftly manoeuvring his way around the faucets, Kotche uses running water to string together a familiar melody — the chorus of the Four Tops’ 1966 hit “Reach Out (I’ll Be There).”

Kotche helped to arrange this version of the song. Watch and see how faucets just got hip:

