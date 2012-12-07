AD OF THE DAY: What Happens When 2 Women Wear The Same Red Dress To A Party

Harvey Nick’s red dress ad.

Photo: Harvey Nichols / YouTube

Today’s ad of the day comes from the upscale British department store Harvey Nichols. It shows the embarrassing moment, and the drama that ensues, when two women show up to a party wearing the exact same red dress. The death stares these women give each other turn into a laser battle, with one woman finally destroying the other. There’s a twist at the end.



Harvey Nichols is responsible for two of the most controversial ads of the year: “Walk of Shame,” which showed women walking home in the early morning after a wild night. The ad was decried as sexist and/or class-ist for implying that wealthy women who can afford to shop at the retailer look better than their working class counterparts. The store also did the awful “Try to contain your excitement” campaign, which won Business Insider’s worst ad of the year title.

Check out the death stare ad here, created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

Hat tip to BuzzFeed

