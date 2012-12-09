AD OF THE DAY: Use Your iPhone To Upload Your Face Onto The Body Of A 'Call Of Duty' Soldier

“Call of Duty” has made it possible to turn real-life gamers into virtual soldiers.



Millennial Media created a demo video showing how this can be done, and it looks pretty easy. All a user has to do is snap a shot of themselves on their smartphone and then upload it into the game’s system.

It’s even possible to share the image of your soldier-self on Facebook.

Check out the demo for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2″‘s cool new feature:

