AD OF THE DAY: The Sudden Twist In This Cliched Ad Will Make You Cry At Your Desk

BBH London’s new PSA for first aid education gets its point across, turning a cliched format — the heart-tugging cancer ad —on its head.



The video ropes viewers in from the start with the dramatic story of a man who is diagnosed with cancer and undergoes treatment.

When it seems he is well again, the tone of the ad grows slightly more hopeful. The music strikes happier chords, and brighter colours emerge.

Then, viewers are jarred by the PSA’s sudden conclusion (watch the video to see where it goes).

The ultimate message from UK-based charity St John Ambulance: First aid could prevent the same number of deaths in the UK each year that occur from cancer.

BBH London made the ad:

