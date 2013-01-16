AD OF THE DAY: This Moving Mercedes Ad Shows A Boy travelling All Night Just To Ride In A Police Car

Mercedes recently put out an ad that has less than 10 spoken words in it.



The spot shows a little boy who sneaks out of his house in the middle of the night to go on an intense journey. He walks through the dark city streets, rides the public bus, and depends on his trusty map to find his destination. He ends up at the police station, which is exactly where he had planned on travelling to.

He tells the policeman he’s lost and then gets a ride home in a Mercedes. It looks like this isn’t the first time he has devised this plan.

Check out the moving commercial here, created by Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg in cooperation with Mercedes-Benz and Leithaus Filmproduction:



