AD OF THE DAY: This Church Will Cure You Of Being A Hipster

Our ad of the day is a commercial created by Ohio’s Crossroads Church that promotes “Unpretentiousil,” a drug that cures “HIPSTER,” defined as Hyper Involuntary Panic Stress Tension Elevation Response disorder.



The medication alleges to cure symptoms including “apathy, lack of hygiene, frequent trips to the Apple Store, and talking about your bike.”

This spot reminds us of the “Hipsters deserve to die” ad campaign from the Lung Cancer Alliance, which confused and offended debatably more than it entertained.

The original post of this ad, which has since been removed from YouTube, was viewed almost 900,000 in less than two weeks. Watch the ad below:



