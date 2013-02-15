AD OF THE DAY: These Storefront Robots In Japan Mimic Customers

United Arrows, a clothing retailer located in Tokyo’s airport, has found a great way to make people pay attention to its display windows.



The store has placed “MarionetteBots,” two half mannequin/half robots, dressed in United Arrows clothing, in its storefront. They copy the movements of those who stand in front of the display. The mannequins are attached to wires controlled by Kinect technology.

Here’s a video of the “MarionetteBots” in action:



Hat tip to AdFreak.

