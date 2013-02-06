AD OF THE DAY: These Talking Animals Don't See The Point Of Super Bowl Ads

A talking monkey and a horse make fun of Super Bowl ads in Adobe’s latest commercial.
The spot trashes the concept of paying for a $4 million, 30-second Super Bowl ad if you can spend less on an online promotion — which also allows advertisers to see who has seen the spots, and if they work.
Watch the Goodby, Silverstein & Partners created ad below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.