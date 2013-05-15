AD OF THE DAY: Old Spice Makes Its Weirdest Ad Yet

Terry Crews, our favourite shouting shirtless Old Spice guy, is back in a new series of Wieden + Kennedy ads for Old Spice shaving gel.



Muscles popping, Crews is simply crazy about how NEW Old Spice shaving gel is. The two new ads are as bizarre as the brand’s previous spots. In fact, we think it’s safe to say they are weirder than anything that came before.

Speaking solar panels, a ripped baby, a giant hospitalized beard man — it’s pretty clear that there isn’t much more we can say about these ads. You should probably just check them out for yourself:

W+K made the spots.

