AD OF THE DAY: Photographers Almost Kill Themselves Just To Get That Shot

Camera commercials tend to all follow the same story: show how easy it is to use a camera and how well the pictures turn out. Canon’s latest commercial does something different — it shows how hard taking a really good picture can be.



The spot, created by Grey, shows the work that amateur and professional photographers alike put into getting the perfect shot, such as a woman running in front of a giraffe to get an up-close image of the animal’s face, and a man rolling downhill on a skateboard to get footage of a burning tire that’s racing down the street next to him.

The background music of the commercial, “Beautiful Dreamer” by Rachel Fannan, could not be more perfect. Check out the commercial for the Canon Rebel T4i here:

