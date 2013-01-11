AD OF THE DAY: The Guardian's Wildly Over-The-Top Follow-Up to '3 Little Pigs'

The Guardian is known for its epic advertising campaigns, and its newest commercial continues this trend. (We chose The Guardian’s “Three Little Pigs” spot as the best ad of 2012.)



The spot, which parodies a movie trailer, highlight’s the news group’s attempt to rename “the weekend” as “The Guardian and Observer weekend.” Hugh Grant introduces the commercial, which he jokes “is not an obnoxious marketing gimmick.”

The ad itself then unfolds like a movie trailer with explosions, flashing super-captions, and a deep, movie trailer voiceover (all on top of images of Brits eating breakfast and talking about the leftovers in the fridge).

Check out the ad here, created by BBH London:



Large-scale newspaper TV advertising is a “thing” in the U.K. in way that it isn’t in the U.S. The Sun, The Guardian’s right-wing tabloid rival, also puts out impressive ad work. Here’s its latest spot, by Grey London:



