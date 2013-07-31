AD OF THE DAY: This Is The First Commercial For Carl's Jr.'s Awesome Pop Tart Ice Cream Sandwich

Carl’s Jr. offered the Strawberry Pop-Tart Ice Cream Sandwich for a limited time in California. Social media outcry following the treat’s discontinuation inspired the fast food chain to bring it back nationwide.



And this time around, the strawberry Pop Tart ice cream sandwich even got its own commercial, which breaks away from Carl’s Jr.’s “half-naked model seductively eating a hamburger” marketing tactic. Apparently the Pop Tart treat is attention grabbing enough on its own.

Ad agency 72andSunny coupled the Strawberry Pop-Tart Ice Cream Sandwich with Richard Strauss’s “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” the theme from 2001: Space Odyssey, to promote the epic dessert.

The sandwich was offered at select Carl’s Jr.’s and recent brought back at all locations for a limited time after social media outcry.

