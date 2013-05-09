AD OF THE DAY: Old Spock Vs. New Spock In Audi-Mercedes Race

Star Trek fans will love this new ad for the 2013 Audi S7, in which the original Spock — actor Leonard Nimoy — drives a Mercedes in a race against new Spock actor Zachary Quinto, who drives the Audi.



The ad kicks off with a Star Trek reference — the two Spocks battling it out in a 3D chess match. Quinto, who plays Mr. Spock in the new film ‘Star Trek Into Darkness,’ loses, and challenges Nimoy to a race to the golf course.

Nimoy drives the Mercedes, Quinto drives the Audi. Not surprisingly, Quinto gets there ages before Nimoy.

But before they can walk in, old Spock gets new Spock with a Vulcan Neck Pinch, winning the race.

Watch to the end to see Audi’s cool self-driving car (Spock-approved):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.