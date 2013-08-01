AD OF THE DAY: Here's Smirnoff's Really Obnoxious Attempt To Win Over The 'Ladies'

Michael Thrasher

Smirnoff won over dudes in the “Bros Icing Bros” phenomenon of 2010. Three years later, Smirnoff Ice is going after the ladies with a campaign that’s so bad, it’s almost insulting.

Ad agency 360i’s full-length music video “Straight Primpin,'” directed by Jon Jon Augustavo, is meant to entice young women to “pre-partay” with Smirnoff Ice beverages before a night out on the town. It might have the opposite effect.

The video appears to be a spoof of almost every single female stereotype imaginable, but that doesn’t necessarily make it work.

http://youtu.be/VG8eyuaOhCk

