AD OF THE DAY: What It Would Be Like If Your Shave Irritation Were A Funny-Looking Monster

Singapore’s Wunderman agency recently released a pretty funny spot for Schick shaving foam.



The commercial starts off showing a man shaving with a generic cream. He cuts himself, and the irritation lasts all day long. But his irritation takes on a much more annoying form than most other guys: It transforms into a mustachioed spiky, orange monster who follows him around all day, poking him in the face. Like in the face when he’s at the gym. Simple, but pretty hilarious.

The tagline at the end of the ad reads “Don’t let irritation ruin your day.”

Check out the commercial here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.